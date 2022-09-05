Farmer-led nature-restoration projects win share of £12m Defra fund

Michael Holder
More than 20 projects across England aimed at restoring nature, reducing flood risk, cutting carbon, and boosting biodiversity win support through Landscape Recovery Scheme fund

Hundreds of farmers and landowners across England are to receive a share of £12m of support for schemes aimed at restoring nature, reducing flood risk, and boosting biodiversity, after the government late last week revealed the successful bidders for a key post-Brexit agricultural funding programme.

Collectively, the 22 winning projects aim to restore 700km of rivers and protect 263 species, such as water voles, otters, pine martens, lapwings, greater crested newts, European eels, and marsh fritillaries, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Each of the projects covers an area of between 500 and 5,000 hectares - the majority involving farmers and land managers - which will now receive a share of the £12m to help them finalise their delivery plans as part of Defra's Landscape Recovery Scheme.

Projects include plans to recover coastal farmland in Norfolk, restore meadows and streams in the Cotswolds, and create a wildlife-rich nature corridor in the River Holme catchment, Defra confirmed.

Environment Secretary George Eustice announced the project funding winners on Friday in is likely to be one of his last acts in the role, before either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak is confirmed as the UK's new Prime Minister tomorrow.

Eustice said there had been "significant interest" from farmers and landowners in the Landscape Recovery Scheme since it opened for funding applications earlier this year.

"The opening of this fund complements the significant work already underway through Countryside Stewardship and the Sustainable Farming Incentive to support regenerative agriculture and promote soil health and financial resilience for farms," he added.

Defra said it aimed to support each of the 22 projects to help them complete their development stages as soon a possible in order to start implementation on the ground.

The funding package forms part of the government's broader plans to reform faming subsidies and incentives after leaving the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), in order to place a greater onus on ensuring farmers are paid for providing 'public goods' such as tree planting, nature restoration, improvements flood resilience, and enhancements to carbon sinks.

Zac Goldsmith, Defra's International Environment Minister, welcomed the funding announcement as "a major boost for biodiversity, carbon storage, drought mitigation, reduced flooding, improved water quality and jobs".

The announcement came ahead of reports this weekend that Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, is preparing to appoint Ranil Jayawardene as Environment Secretary, while Jacob Rees-Mogg is tipped to become Business Secretary, replacing Kwasi Kwarteng who is expected to become Chancellor. Simon Clarke, one of the government's most vocal cheerleaders for the net zero transition, is expected to become Levelling Up Secretary.

It remains to be seen if the new government will continue to pursue the sweeping farming reforms pursued under Johnson, which have proven controversial with some farmers. Neither Truss, nor Sunak, provided much indication as to their plans for the reforms during the summer-long leadership campaign, although they have signalled their support for the government's nature, environment, and net zero targets.

Michael Holder
