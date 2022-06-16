Could renewables really help revive nature?

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Could renewables really help revive nature?

A major new report from trade body Eurelectric explores how renewables projects could work in harmony with nature recovery plans

Renewables developers and conservationists have always had a somewhat conflicted relationship. The vast majority of those who work to protect nature recognise that decarbonisation is essential to protect...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

BrewDog bio-energy: Drinks firm fires up waste-powered green gas plant

Government revs up latest wave of clean tech innovation funding

Most read
01

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Offshore Wind Bonanza: Industry predicts £155bn economic boost through to 2030

13 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Putin's €93bn Fossil Fuel Bonanza: Russia's wartime income revealed by new data

13 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Electricity Market Reform 2.0: Could new plans unhitch electricity bills from soaring gas prices?

13 June 2022 • 5 min read

More on Biodiversity

A battery storage facility similar to the project planned in Blyth | Credit: Enviromena
Infrastructure

Plans for giant battery storage project aims to usurp gas hub proposals

New Northumberland battery project latest in a flurry of announcements from across the fast-expanding energy storage sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: BrewDog
Biomass

BrewDog bio-energy: Drinks firm fires up waste-powered green gas plant

New £12m facility at BrewDog's Scottish headquarters will use brewing waste to produce green gas

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Ian Matts, a Northamptonshire-based farmer who supplies wheat for Shredded Wheat, is working with Nestlé on its new Wheat Plan / Credit: Nestlé
Supply chain

Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

New Nestle Wheat Plan aims to encourage more sustainable farming practices across the food giant's cereal supply chain

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 June 2022 • 3 min read