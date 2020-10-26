Are the government's green farming reforms at risk of 'sabotage'?

Are the government's green farming reforms at risk of 'sabotage'?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The government insists its plans are on track, but with just weeks to go before the UK leaves the EU farming subsidy regime, campaigners and farmers alike are 'hugely concerned' about the lack of clarity over what comes next

It is meant to be the green jewel in the government's Brexit crown. The sweeping plans to reform agricultural subsidies so that farmers and landowners only receive public money in return for delivering...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation

More news