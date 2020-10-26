Are the government's green farming reforms at risk of 'sabotage'?
The government insists its plans are on track, but with just weeks to go before the UK leaves the EU farming subsidy regime, campaigners and farmers alike are 'hugely concerned' about the lack of clarity over what comes next
It is meant to be the green jewel in the government's Brexit crown. The sweeping plans to reform agricultural subsidies so that farmers and landowners only receive public money in return for delivering...
More news
Net Zero Festival: Winning net zero hearts and minds in the age of coronavirus
VIDEO: Lucy Siegle quizzes evian's Shweta Harit, Sustainable Restaurant Association CEO Andrew Stephen, Pernod Ricard's Vanessa Wright, MP and PRASEG chair Bim Afolami, and Social Market Foundation director James Kirkup
Net Zero Festival: In conversation with Ioannis Ioannou - how the world could look in 2050
VIDEO: Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School chats to BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray about the outlook for sustainable business
Can a strong UK Paris Agreement pledge inspire international ambition?
It will be a massive own goal if the UK fails to announce a substantial commitment at the Climate Ambition Summit it is hosting in December, argues ECIU's Dr Alison Doig
World Business Council for Sustainable Development entrenches net zero into membership rules
The 200 firms in the group's membership - including Shell, Chevron, BASF, Volkswagen, BP, PepsiCo - must comply with rules requiring science-aligned net zero goal for no later than 2050