coal mine
Global briefing: Australia approves Adani coal mine
Global Briefing: Eden Project heads Down Under
'It wasn't an easy decision': Cumbria council unanimously approves new coal mine
County council claims potential for new jobs in the short term 'outweighed concerns about climate change and local amenity'
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
Old coal mine to become green heat research hub
Glasgow Council gives green light to plans for a geothermal research hub on site of an old coal mine