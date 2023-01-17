Cumbria coal mine could derail UK methane pledges, study warns

The government's decision to give the go-ahead to a new coking coal mine in Cumbria risks derailing the UK's global methane commitments, with the controversial project expected to release up to 17,500 tonnes of the climate-warming gas every year, a new analysis today has claimed.

The proposed coal mine, which is now the subject of legal action over claims the government did not sufficiently take into account the UK's legally binding climate commitments when granting planning permission to the project, is being developed by West Cumbria Mining in a bid to suuply coking coal to the steel industry.

The project has sparked fierce criticism from green groups that have repeatedly warned it could put the UK's carbon targets at risk, and today think tank Green Alliance has published a new analysis warning that it could also jeopardise the government's plans to curb methane emissions.

The report estimates the development could emit as much methane - a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential around 30 times greater than that of CO2 over a 100-year timeline - as 120,000 cows, the equivalent of half of Cumbria's entire beef cattle herd.

However, the UK, along with scores of countries around the world, is committed to collectively reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2030 as part of the Global Methane Pledge.

Green Alliance therefore warned that operating a new coal mine in Cumbria could undermine the UK's efforts to deliver on its 2030 methane goal, as the process of extracting of the fossil fuel releases significant amounts of the greenhouse gas.

The operator claims it will be able to capture up to 95 per cent of methane emissions from the project, but as it stands there are no working examples of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology worldwide that have managed to surpass a 50 per cent capture rate for methane released by coal mines, according to a previous analysis from the International Energy Agency and think tank Ember.

Moreover, if the £160m project was included in the UK's emissions trading scheme (ETS) and charged the current carbon price for its emissions it could face an additional £19.5m a year in operating costs, thereby calling into question the economic viability of the coal mine, Green Alliance warned.

Given the expected methane impact of the coal mine, Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance, argued the project should therefore be subject to carbon charges under the UK's ETS.

"Phasing out dirty coal has helped make the UK a world leader on cutting carbon and methane emissions since 1990," he said. "But we're reversing course on methane: this decision is the first which directly contradicts the UK's progress toward the Global Methane Pledge. To ensure the mine doesn't undermine our pledge, the government must charge the mine operators for any methane emissions they can't capture."

Green Alliance said its methane emissions calculations were based on West Cumbria Mining's own predictions for annual production of coal from the site and the firm's measured methane gas content for the resulting coal.

Communities and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove's decision to give the green light to the Cumbria coal mine development cause consternation among green groups and the public alike, given its expected impact on climate change.

West Cumbria Mining and other supporters of the proposed mine argue it will bring jobs and economic benefits to the area, but detractors have pointed to the declining market for coal in the global steel industry, and called instead for investment to be channelled towards green alternatives.

However, there are growing doubts about whether the coal mine will ever be fully developed in the first place, given the legal challenges to the decision to grant planning permission to the project and the Labour opposition's promise to block the project if it wins the next election.

Yesterday Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, chair of the recent Net Zero Review, cast doubt on whether the coal mine would ever actually go-ahead.

"I personally believe the coal mine decision is a mistake," he told the audience at the launch of his Net Zero Review. "As I've set out in my speech the key role of the UK can play - as we are one per cent of global emissions - is to take the rest of the world with us. That prize, of having that ability to demonstrate climate leadership, whether in innovation, diplomacy, or in setting that direction, is so precious. And once it's gone, it's gone. I still believe we have it… So let's wait and see whether this coal mine actually happens, but if this report was taken forwards, it never will."