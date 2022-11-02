Government delays Cumbria coal mine planning decision until after COP27

The government has yet again delayed making a critical planning decision on whether to give the green light to a new coking coal mine in Cumbria, with an announcement now expected after the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt.

A decision on the controversial development had been expected this week, but yesterday the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said Ministers needed further time to consider the case, and set a new date for an announcement "on or before" 8 December.

A spokesperson for the Department said "it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage" on the forthcoming planning decision, which has now been delayed several times, having originally been slated for a year ago.

West Cumbria Mining, the company behind the project, said it would issue a statement once a final planning decision had been made.

Delaying the decision until after COP27 saves the government from a potentially awkward diplomatic situation at the UN Summit where it could expect to face fierce criticism if it approves plans for a new coal mine at the same time as urging other nations to accelerate their transition away from coal.

It means Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove will make a final decision over the proposed coal mine, having returned to government to lead DLUHC under the new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak last month.

The news came as Sunak announced a major U-turn this morning with the new PM confirming he would be attending COP27 in Egypt next week after all, having previously said he needed to stay in the UK to concentrate on preparing for the Autumn Statement on 17 November.

The plans proposed by developer West Cumbria Mining to build a new mine in Cumbria that would produce coal for the steelmaking industry has caused local, national, and international controversy.

The development was the subject of an inquiry in 2021 after the government bowed to pressure from campaigners, scientists, and the Climate Change Committee to call in plans for review by central government to make a final decision on whether to give the go-ahead.

Advocates for the project argue it would reduce the steel industry's reliance on more carbon-intensive imports of foreign coal while creating local jobs. The mine is projected to extract about three million tonnes of coal annually, mainly from under the seabed, and West Cumbria Mining has promised to close the mine before 2049, arguing this would make it compatible with the UK's net zero goals.

But campaigners have argued the carbon-intensive project could undermine the UK's short and long term climate targets while also damaging its diplomatic credibility on climate change on the global stage.

The UK steel industry, meanwhile, has dismissed claims that coal from the mine would displace Russian imports. Tata Steel does not depend on any imports from Russia, and documents have suggested that British Steel would in any case be unable to use the coal from Cumbria.

Moreover, critics have argued that with the global steel industry exploring coal-free manufacturing processes using low carbon fuels such as hydrogen, there is a significant risk the project could become an expensive stranded asset.

Environmental groups criticised the government's move to once again delay its decision on the future of the project.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, Tony Bosworth, said next week's climate summit in Egypt provided an "ideal opportunity for the government to rebuild its battered green credentials by rejecting this damaging and unnecessary coal mine - it's a shame they didn't seize it".

"Secretaries of State may come and go but the case against this mine is as strong as ever," he said. "It will increase emissions, while the market for its coal is rapidly diminishing with steel plants moving to greener production methods."

Tom Fyans, interim CEO at countryside charity CPRE, said yet another delay on the planning decision "beggars belief".

"Nothing says 'out of touch' like a government that refuses to ban the first new deep coal mine in the UK for 30 years," he said. "It beggars belief that other world leaders are about to meet to hammer out the details for a zero carbon future, while the UK ponders whether to recommit to the pollution of the past.

"There are no ifs or buts. Coal must be consigned to the dustbin of history where it belongs. Steelmakers across Europe are already investing in new technologies for ‘green steel', making coking coal of the type that would be dug from Whitehaven redundant. Now is the moment to emulate the great industrialists, by using science, technology and abundant renewable energy to help power a cleaner, better, more prosperous future."