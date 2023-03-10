Study: Cumbrian coal mine could threaten UK methane emissions targets

Study: Cumbrian coal mine could threaten UK methane emissions targets

Concerns over the climate impact of the controversial coking coal mine planned for Cumbria ratcheted up further today, with new research suggesting the project's lifetime emissions could be far higher than estimated by developer West Cumbria Mining.

Lifetime emissions from the proposed mine - which was given the green light by the government late last year, but now faces a flurry of legal challenges - are likely to be up to 15 times greater than the firm has estimated, and potentially up to 41 times greater if the project fails to implement a climate mitigation plan, according to a new analysis from think tank Ember.

The report claims West Cumbria Mining's estimates that the project could produce three to seven tonnes of methane emissions per tonne of coal produced is likely to be a significant underestimate. It also questions the company's ability to mitigate the impact the resulting greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result, the think tank is calling for greater public scrutiny of the methane mitigation plant that West Cumbria Mining is required to submit to Cumbria County Council as part of the development process.

Ember senior analyst Anatoli Launay-Smirnov said that, if it goes ahead, the Cumbria coal mine project would jeopardise the UK government efforts in support of the global Methane Pledge to slash methane emissions worldwide by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2030.

"Cumbria will be the first underground coal mine in the UK approved in the past 30 years," he said. "It is critical that in assessing its methane impacts, internationally approved methodologies are used to estimate mine's methane emissions, with detailed mitigation plans. Failure to do so would be incompatible with the Methane Pledge."

West Cumbria Mining was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

