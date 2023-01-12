Reports: HSBC under fire for $360m RWE loan amid coal mine controversy

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The Lützerath open cast coal mine in West Germany | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Lützerath open cast coal mine in West Germany | Credit: iStock

Banking giant alleged to have provided revolving credit facility despite RWE's controversial opencast coal mine expansion project in West Germany

HSBC is alleged to have extended a revolving credit facility to the tune of $360m RWE while the energy giant presses on with the expansion of an opencast coal mine in Germany, despite the banking giant's...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

