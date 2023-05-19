High Court agrees to hear West Cumbria coal mine legal challenge

The controversial saga over plans for a new coal mine in West Cumbria took another twist today, after a High Court judge gave the go-ahead for two legal challenges contesting the government's decision to grant the mine planning permission.

The campaigners behind the legal challenges, Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC), are now set to proceed to a three-day hearing that will determine whether the full case can proceed.

In a court order which has been sent to both claimants, the judge said that instead of conveying a hearing for the parties to request permission to proceed to a full trial, which was originally due to take place on Tuesday 23 May, their cases will now be heard at what is known as a 'rolled up' hearing.

Friends of the Earth and SLACC first announced that they planned to launch legal action against the government's controversial decision to permit the coal mine in January.

The High Court initially refused to hear the challenge against the plans for the mine, which prompted Friends of the Earth and SLACC to formally call on the court to reconsider its decision - a move that resulted in this week's decision.

The project was first given the go-ahead by Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove in December last year, sparking fierce criticism from environmental campaigners who warned the mine will hurt the UK's progress towards meeting its climate goals and could quickly become a stranded asset as the steel industry moves away from its reliance on coking coal and embraces cleaner technologies.

Friends of the Earth and SLACC were two of the main parties opposing plans for the new coal mine at the planning enquiry which took place in September 2021.

The parties' legal challenge contends that Gove failed to adequately account for the "significant" climate impacts of the mine when he approved the planning application for the mine.

Maggie Mason of SLACC said the High Court's decision to assess the legal challenges over a three-day hearing was a "positive and sensible" move.

She also highlighted a recent Supreme Court appeal over plans to allow drilling at Horse Hill in Surrey, brought by the appellant Sarah Finch, arguing they could set a precedent for the legality of approving new fossil fuel developments.

"SLACC members and supporters will observe the Finch versus Surrey County Council Hearing in June, and hope that the death and destruction caused by burning oil and gas will, in future, be taken into account before any new mines and oil wells are given planning permission," she added.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth agreed its legal challenge against the mine "deserves to be heard."

"We believe the Secretary of State made significant climate-related errors when he granted planning permission for this development, and that his decision was unlawful," he added.

"With climate breakdown accelerating even faster than scientists predicted, it's more important than ever that ministers' decisions reflect the long-term interests of people and the planet, and not misguided short-term political considerations."

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and representatives from West Cumbria mining were considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

