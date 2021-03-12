Report: Potential for nearly 10,000 green jobs in Cumbria over next 15 years

Analysis from local group highlights there is potential for 4,500 green jobs in West Cumbria, the region where controversial coal mine is planned

The argument in favour of building a brand-new coal mine in Cumbria has been delivered a fresh blow this morning, in the wake of research that highlights the potential for green jobs in the area is nearly 10 times larger than the number of jobs promised by the developers of the mine.

Within hours of the government's shock decision to call in the initial planning approval for the project for further consideration, an analysis published this morning by local group Cumbria Action for Sustainability estimates that some 9,000 green jobs could be created in Cumbria over the next 15 years under the right investment environment, with half of the projected jobs expected to be located in West Cumbria, the part of the county where the controversial mine is planned.

The report, dubbed The potential for green jobs in Cumbria, analysed the pathways for achieving net zero emissions in a number of sectors pivotal to the low carbon transition, including transport, industry, retrofitting, renewable heat, renewable electricity, and waste. It concluded that investments of £8.88bn in the region could generate thousands of jobs while reducing Cumbria's carbon emissions by more than half and slashing £854m off Cumbria's annual energy bill compared to a business-as-usual scenario.

"High-quality, long-term and environmentally sustainable jobs could help the region recover from decades of neglect, exacerbated by the pandemic," said Karen Mitchell, CEO of Cumbria Action for Sustainability. "But for Cumbria to realise this potential requires a steadfast commitment to the green industries and technologies of the future."

Cumbria Action for Sustainability brings together more than 70 public, private, and third sector local organisations in the region.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. The report comes after the government last night reversed its decision not to review the initial planning approval for the project from Cumbria County Council, arguing that circumstances had changed in the light of new emissions projections for the project from the independent Climate Change Committee and various legal actions relating to the project.

Proponents of the underground coking coal mine have long pointed to the significant jobs it will generate for the local area, with developers estimating that once up and running it will provide 500 jobs to locals. Advocates have also said the mine will allow British steelmakers to reduce their carbon footprint, by providing a source of coking coal for their operations that will not have racked up significant transport emissions.

However, the project remains mired in controversy and the latest report comes just weeks after reports emerged that some UK steel companies had expressed doubts over whether they would be able to use the coal produced at the mine due to its sulphur content.

Commenting on the report, Rebecca Willis, professor in practice at Lancaster Environment Centre, emphasised that Cumbria should invest in green jobs over a coal mine.

"It's clear that the Whitehaven coal mine proposals are totally at odds with UK climate legislation," she said. "Cumbria shouldn't be chasing dirty jobs with no future, it should be working with government to bring investment in green energy and technologies, creating thousands of future-proofed jobs for an area that really needs them".

Cumbria Action for Sustainability's findings were published as think tank IPPR this week called on the government to set goals geared at significantly increasing the proportion of community owned green economy assets in England, arguing that a host of environmental, social, and economic benefits are unlocked when citizens actively participate in the net zero transition through shared stewardship of low-carbon energy, housing, heating and natural assets.

The think tank said the government should mandate that a third of new onshore renewables projects are put under community ownership.

"Empowering communities with new powers and resources has the potential to unlock an accelerating, transformative approach to addressing the climate and nature crisis," said IPPR director Luke Murphy. ""Under the radar there are already flourishing and transformative community initiatives to pool resources and create shared low carbon energy, housing, and natural assets. While often set up to tackle other issues, such as poverty or poor housing, these community actions also reduce carbon emissions as a co-benefit.

The IPPR report also called for legislation that establishes community rights, and a community right to own or manage green assets, as well as changes to planning laws that accelerates the development of community owned projects and for funding to be released for projects through a new 'thriving places fund'.