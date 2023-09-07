Green bond market closes in on $1trn total issuance in 2023

clock • 3 min read
Green bond market closes in on $1trn total issuance in 2023

Green, social, sustainable, and sustainability-linked bond (GSSSB) issuance has continued to climb throughout 2023, with total issuance on track to reach between $900bn and $1trn by the end of the year....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Complacency and incompetence': Government slammed as clean energy auction results in no new offshore wind farms

08 September 2023 • 9 min read
02

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
03

'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

06 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

H2 Green Steel raises record-breaking €1.5bn to build green steel plant in Sweden

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

CfD auction: Solar industry celebrates better than expected performance

08 September 2023 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Zenobē powers up expansion plans with £870m investment boost
Investment

Zenobē powers up expansion plans with £870m investment boost

UK-based EV fleet and battery storage specialist announces £600m injection from investment firm KKR and a further £270m of equity from Infracapital

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2023 • 3 min read
Reports: KKR poised to snap up stake in battery pioneer Zenobe
Investment

Reports: KKR poised to snap up stake in battery pioneer Zenobe

Reports suggest US buyout giant is set to acquire joint control of the UK-based energy storage and electric bus specialist

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Sainsbury's ringfences £6m for dairy farm pay and sustainability bonuses

Average dairy farm could receive extra £27,000 a year alongside new sustainability bonus for embracing low carbon farming practices

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read