Green bond markets tops $500bn for first time

The pandemic has done little to derail burgeoning green investment markets, with the latest data from Climate Bonds Market Intelligence confirming that a host of records were toppled once again last year across the global sustainable debt market.

The analyst outfit yesterday confirmed that the green bond market continued to accelerate last year, topping half a trillion dollars for the first time with $517.4bn of issuances. "The annual figure is the highest since market inception and maintains the trend of 10 consecutive years of green market expansion," the organisation said.

Meanwhile, the market for social and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) and transition labels grew around 50 per cent year-on-year to $646.5bn in 2021.

Consequently, the 2021 total for labelled sustainable debt volume reached a record $1.2tr, according to Climate Bonds definitions.

"The green debt market has gradually snowballed from a relatively slow start following its inception to an impressive [annual] growth rate of over 50 per cent in the last five years," the update stated. "At the end of 2015, cumulative green debt reached a total volume of $104bn. Less than two years later global green issuance passed the annual $100bn mark for the first time in November 2017 during COP23. By December 2020, the market surpassed the cumulative $1tr milestone and just over 12 months later we are beyond $1.5tr in labelled green issuance."

The results are fuelling hopes that the green bonds market alone could reach $1tr this year, as the global economy continues to recover from the first wave of the pandemic, putting it on track to reach $5tr a year by 2025.

The report said that hitting the $1tr milestone early this decade would serve as "a key indicator that capital is being shifted at scale towards climate solutions as the world races the clock to save the environment".

The report also highlights the breadth of the green bond market, with 21 sovereign green bonds issued last year, including the UK's first £10bn green gilt, and a wave of multi-billion dollar issuances coming from leading banks and corporates.

The Climate Bonds Initiative, of which Climate Bond Market Intelligence is a part, said that 2022 would also see further expansion in the reach of its Climate Bonds Standard, which is seeking to tackle concerns that some green bonds are channelling investment into polluting activities.

New criteria for bonds from heavy emitting sectors are set to be published, building on the five new sector criteria for grids and storage, hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal, and shipping that were launched during 2021.