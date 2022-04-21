'Unprecedented': How sustainable debt made it to $1tr prime time

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
'Unprecedented': How sustainable debt made it to $1tr prime time

Global sustainable debt issuances approached $1.1tr last year, with some parts of the market growing 10-fold, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative

Over the past 18 months, the global sustainable debt market has emerged as the classic overnight success story that has been decades in the making. Despite the huge economic headwinds that have resulted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Companies: Are you ready for your close-up on climate policy?

Kelp boom hinges on supply chain and carbon market investments

More on Investment

Carbon markets connect companies looking to reduce their climate impact with projects that remove or reduce GHG emissions | Credit: iStock
Offsets

Google's philanthropy arm donates $2m to Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets

Grant aims to support group's work to establish more robust governance mechanisms for voluntary carbon markets sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 April 2022 • 2 min read
Incisive Media to launch sustainable investment site
Investment

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero: Campaigners voice fears group is becoming a 'smokescreen'
Investment

Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero: Campaigners voice fears group is becoming a 'smokescreen'

Leading campaign groups write to co-chairs Mark Carney and Michael Boomberg urging them to strengthen membership requirements for financial firms still investing in coal

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 April 2022 • 4 min read