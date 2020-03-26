chemicals
Biofuels developer LanzaTech secures $72m injection from Novo Holdings
Investment is aimed at growing LanzaTech's development of biofuels and consumer products from waste materials
Government under fire over response to 'out of date' toxic furniture standards
MPs slam 'inaction' from BEIS after it publishes proposed response to consultation it held nearly three years ago
Jaguar Land Rover eyes recycled plastic process for car manufacturing
Carmaker is teaming up with chemicals specialist BASF to pilot process it hopes can in future enable use of recycled plastic in its car manufacturing
SABIC targets entire value chain with SDG-aligned strategy
Petrochemicals giant, which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia, unveils green targets as part of SDG-aligned sustainability roadmap
SDG 7: How Novozymes enzymes help turn waste into sustainable fuel
The Danish chemicals expert thinks its enzymes could help break down barriers to sustainable biofuels
The five things you need to know about chemical recycling
Big brands such as Adidas, Unilever, P&G, Danone and Interface are already taking notice
UN: Countries set to overshoot goals on curbing chemicals pollution
Hazardous chemicals are now 'ubiquitous' in air, water, soil, food and humans, UN declares
'Insectageddon' and the agri-chemical industry
Molly Scott Cato predicts pressure on the agri-chemical industry will only intensify, as awareness of biodiversity impacts grows
Solvay links €2bn credit facility to greenhouse gas targets
Chemicals giant reaches agreement with nine banks to reduce cost of credit if it hits ambitious greenhouse gas targets
Government urges businesses to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit chemicals rules
Thousands of businesses advised on steps they should take to 'minimise any disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit'
Kingfisher commits to harmful chemicals phase-out
B&Q and Screwfix owner promises to end use of phthalates, PFCs, and halogenated flame retardants from own-brand products by 2025
New Alliance to End Plastic Waste unveils $1.5bn investment goal
As Nestle announces new plastics pledges, global chemicals, oil, and plastics giants unite to step up investment in circular economy research and development
A step change is needed in the chemicals, product and waste interface
The European Commission hasn't grasped the scale of the circular economy challenge, argues EEF's Sam Pentony
Waste plastic as a fuel? Neste, ReNew and Licella launch joint effort
Three companies team up to develop waste plastics as a raw material for making fuels, chemicals and new plastics
Brexit and chemicals: Planning for all scenarios
EEF's Sam Pentony explores the challenges manufacturers face as they wait to see if a post-Brexit shake up of chemicals regulations and processes is on the way
Keeping carbon alive: How Covestro is pushing its supply chain to make more from CO2
Richard Northcote, chief sustainability officer at the chemicals giant, talks to BusinessGreen about oil alternatives and CO2 utilisation
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals joins green hydrogen partnership
Converting excess green electricity into hydrogen could help Sweden switch to 100 per cent renewables by 2040
High street brands sign up to sustainable viscose plan amid pollution fears
Campaign group Changing Markets Foundation claims two viscose factories in Indonesia and India used by various UK fashion retailers are causing local air and water pollution
Labour slams government plan for chemicals regulation post-Brexit
Plan to transfer REACH legislation into UK law is unworkable, warns Labour MP Kerry McCarthy
Sustainable nylon? Aquafil joins with Genomatica for greener fabric push
Two firms strike multi-year agreement to create plant-based caprolactam - a key ingredient in producing 100 per cent sustainable nylon
Report: Why the auto, chemical and electricity sectors are in line for a carbon pricing shock
Trucost research suggests up to 150 per cent of profits in the electric utilities sector could be at risk from carbon pricing rollout
P&G, SC Johnson back California chemical labelling law
The new regulation goes farther than a New York disclosure mandate signed in early 2017
Government still failing to provide chemicals sector with Brexit clarity, MPs warn
Environmental Audit Committee urges government to act quickly to provide clarity on the UK's chemical industry and EU regulations after Brexit
Study: Chemicals industry's clean tech push still falling short of Paris goals
Major report from CDP reveals chemicals industry is generating huge revenues from low carbon transition, but is still struggling to deliver deep emissions cuts