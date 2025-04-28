How the UK's bio-based materials sector could unlock a £500m economic boost

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

But UK risks falling behind other nations in Europe which offer greater support for sustainable chemicals and materials start-ups, warns BB-REG-NET

The UK is failing to capitalise on its world-leading innovation capabilities in bio-based, biodegradable, and compostable chemicals and materials, despite the potential for the sector to deliver a £500m...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government to meet with businesses in push to shore-up critical minerals supply chains

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

More on Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Record number of heat pump grant applications received in March
Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Record number of heat pump grant applications received in March

March yielded highest number of applications for green heating grants since the scheme began, latest government figures confirm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 April 2025 • 5 min read
Amazon Sustainability Accelerator: Latest cohort of start-ups named
Technology

Amazon Sustainability Accelerator: Latest cohort of start-ups named

Upcycled skincare, fair-trade chocolate, and compostable packaging start-ups join Amazon's Sustainability Accelerator cohort for 2025

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read
How Polaron is using AI and microscopic imagery to improve critical material performance
Technology

How Polaron is using AI and microscopic imagery to improve critical material performance

Dr Isaac Squires, CEO of AI start up Polaron, explores the role AI-powered materials science can play in curbing environmental impacts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 April 2025 • 6 min read