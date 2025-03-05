Netflix's Toxic Town offers a stark warning on environmental rollbacks

clock • 6 min read
Toxic sludge was carted in lorries through town and spilled onto roads poisoning the people in the area / Credit: Netflix
Image:

Toxic sludge was carted in lorries through town and spilled onto roads poisoning the people in the area / Credit: Netflix

The hit TV show underscores the importance of robust regulations at a time when many of them are under threat

Netflix's new drama Toxic Town tells the true story of a group of women from Corby in Northamptonshire, UK, who gave birth to children with limb differences in the 1980s and 90s. The children were born...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Legislation

'Reckless deregulation': European Commission slammed over plan to gut corporate sustainability rules
Legislation

'Reckless deregulation': European Commission slammed over plan to gut corporate sustainability rules

Businesses face fresh uncertainty as European Commission seeks to renegotiate raft of previously agreed corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence rules

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2025 • 12 min read
Deregulation doesn't equal growth: Why EU corporate sustainability frameworks must be preserved
Legislation

Deregulation doesn't equal growth: Why EU corporate sustainability frameworks must be preserved

The EU's green finance and sustainability disclosure regulations can be a key driver of long-term growth and competitiveness - their integrity must be preserved, writes Andrew Prag from the We Mean Business Coalition

Andrew Prag, We Mean Business
clock 13 February 2025 • 4 min read
Whatever happened to the promise of a 'Green Brexit'?
Legislation

Whatever happened to the promise of a 'Green Brexit'?

A new review from Green Alliance concludes that despite post-Brexit legislation delivering progress in some areas, leaving the EU has 'weakened protections for the environment and public health'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 January 2025 • 9 min read