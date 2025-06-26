Investors call on chemical industry to phase out hazardous chemicals

Investors managing $3.1tr in assets sign statement led by ShareAction urging chemical companies to accelerate transition to more sustainable substances that protect health and biodiversity
Chemical companies are facing fresh calls from more than 38 investors with over $3.1tr in assets under management to ramp up efforts to phase out hazardous chemicals and transition to safer alternatives...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis