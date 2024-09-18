Meta inks contract for up to 3.9 million nature-based carbon removal credits

Tech giant Meta has today announced a long-term contract with Brazil's BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG) to deliver an initial 1.3 million nature-based carbon removal credits.

The deal runs through to 2038 and includes options for an additional 2.6 million credits. It represents the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner's first significant engagement in carbon removal projects in Brazil.

According to the update, the credits will be delivered from BTG Pactual TIG's $1bn reforestation and restoration strategy across Latin America, with charity Conservation International acting as impact adviser to ensure the projects enhance biodiversity and support equitable community development.

The strategy to protect and restore approximately 135,000 hectares of natural forests focuses on the conservation, restoration, and planting of deforested and degraded regions, including in the Cerrado biome in Brazil, approximately half of which has already been converted to other uses.

As part of the deal, Meta will make its forest monitoring technology available to help establish a baseline of existing forest cover for BTG Pactual TIG's Latin America reforestation strategy. The companies will work with the World Resources Institute to map tree canopy height at resolutions of one metre squared, allowing the detection of single trees.

The transaction is part of Meta's commitment to reaching net zero emissions across its value chain by 2030, which it maintains will be largely achieved by reducing corporate emissions. However, the tech giant has said it will address any residual emissions through carbon removal projects using a range of both natural and technological approaches.

"BTG Pactual TIG and Conservation International, in their visionary collaboration, are setting a new bar for how sustainable forestry operations can deliver restoration of degraded land, while providing important economic opportunities for local communities," said Blair Swedeen, global head of net zero and sustainability at Meta. "We are proud to support the bold impact strategy that TIG and CI have developed, which aligns with our own goals for our net zero program and for carbon markets broadly."

A subsidiary of the largest investment bank in Latin America, BTG Pactual TIG has invested in 37,000 hectares, planted more than seven million seedlings, and initiated the restoration of approximately 2,600 hectares of natural forest to date.

More than 300 plant and animal species have been identified via the strategy's first investment, where a new 400-metre-wide buffer is expected to create a nearly five kilometre corridor to a large neighbouring natural forest, ultimately connecting nearly 10,000 hectares of natural habitat.

Beyond creating new local jobs through its reforestation activities, BTG Pactual TIG is also supporting training for local communities to help them harness opportunities to generate new income from nature-based activities in the emerging bio-economy, such as honey production that can be supported in newly restored forests.

"The due diligence, thought leadership and technology that Meta has brought to this transaction has been extraordinary," said Mark Wishnie, chief sustainability officer of BTG Pactual TIG and head of the firm's reforestation strategy. "The team has developed a clear and rigorous approach to carbon removal, and we are extremely pleased to help support their ambition on this front.

"Meta is among a small group of companies that have pressed forward to develop an approach that will not only underpin the integrity of its own efforts, but support the development of a high-quality carbon market more broadly."

The update comes just weeks after the $1bn Frontier initiative shared the carbon removal contract used by the likes of Stripe, Shopify, and Meta when funding new carbon removal projects, alongside tips on how to get new carbon removal deals finalised more quickly.

However, it also comes as The Guardian this week reported on fears that the emissions from the in-house data centres operated by much of the tech industry could be significantly higher than officially reported.

In related news, financial institutions Standard Chartered Bank and SEB today announced an expansion of their partnership with carbon removal platform Puro.earth.

Under the terms of the partnership, Standard Chartered Bank and SEB will act as intermediaries facilitating offtake agreements of high-quality, Puro Standard-certified carbon removal credits to their clients.

The companies said the partnership would aim to increase liquidity in the carbon removal credit market, improve the bankability of projects, and provide offtake contract structures, with a view to supporting investment in the sector.

"Achieving net zero emission targets will be impossible without a significant acceleration in the pace of carbon dioxide removal deployment," said Julien Jacob, head of offtake and investment solutions at Puro.earth. "We are thrilled to partner with Standard Chartered and SEB, both pioneers in facilitating sales and investments within the CDR market. This collaboration takes our efforts further, with Standard Chartered and SEB now playing an active role in facilitating offtake agreements with suppliers that meet the stringent criteria of the Puro Standard."

