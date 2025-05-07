Verra sets out rules for use of carbon credits to fund coal plant closures

New carbon credits standard designed to help coal-fired power plant operators access finance to support their switch to clean energy
Companies may soon be able to invest in carbon credits that help to fund the closure of coal-fired power plants and their replacement with clean energy capacity, under a new methodology launched today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis