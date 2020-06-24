Capacity Market
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
At a glance: BEIS' proposals for clean energy reforms
Your need-to-know guide to the pre-recess energy policy blitz from BEIS
Global briefing: Australia approves Adani coal mine
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
When will the Capacity Market confusion end?
With Greenpeace backing a judicial review into the Capacity Market suspension, hopes are fading fast that auctions could go ahead this year - and that implications for coal and clean tech alike
On capacity and procedures
Andrew Warren reflects on the EU's challenge to the UK's capacity market and asks if this really is all about the 'procedural matters' Ministers have claimed
European Commission launches investigation into UK Capacity Market
Probe will determine whether subsidy scheme is in line with EU State Aid rules following shock court ruling last year
MPs and Lords demand answers from Perry on capacity market and carbon tax
BEIS Committee raises concern over EU's suspension of Capacity Market, while Lords Committee wants answers on plans for a no-deal Brexit carbon tax
Brexit confusion, Capacity Market woes, and the end of the trilemma: Where next for UK clean power?
It has been a week of turmoil in Westminster, but where do recent events leave a UK clean energy policy landscape that was already in flux?
Capacity Market suspended after landmark EU ruling
ECJ rules EU Commission should have done more to investigate whether Capacity Market is in breach of State Aid rules following legal challenge brought by Tempus Energy
Solar: Welcome to the only unsubsidised source of power around
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the government's consultation on the Feed-in Tariff scheme and support for solar proves it: there is one rule for renewables and another for non-renewables
Government confirms latest capacity market auction
Claire Perry announces plan to auction 46.3GW of power for 2022/23 period and 4.6GW for 2019/20 to ensure enough power in case of any surges in demand
Claire Perry announces formal review of capacity market 'later this year'
Review will look at penalties, contract lengths, and potentially opening up capacity market to new technologies such as renewables, Minister tells energy sector conference
There's more than one way onshore wind farms could cut costs for billpayers
New report argues that allowing all renewables technologies top bid for a new form of capacity contract could slash costs for consumers by £600m
Record low clearing price for capacity market auction sparks questions over scheme's future
Do we have a capacity problem, or a flexibility problem, on the UK grid?
Coal phase out continues: Eggborough to close after losing out in capacity market auction
Power plant announces closure after gas and demand response projects squeeze coal's role in latest capacity auction
British offshore wind capacity could hit 30GW by 2030s
Market could see five-fold growth by the 2030s, according to new Aurora report highlighting the 'new economics' for offshore wind
How EU utilities could save billions by phasing out coal power
New analysis details how plummeting renewables prices, cheap gas and rising compliance costs mean over half of EU coal plants already lose money
Batteries set to be major competitor in upcoming capacity market auctions
But rule changes mean there's a sting in the tail for battery developers bidding for a Capacity Market auction
Energy giants launch 'Make Power Clean' campaign to cut subsidies for polluting plants
Thirteen industry leaders, including Statoil, Siemens, Shell and Iberdrola, launch joint initiative to set emissions cap for new energy capacity
Report: Have nervous ministers overspent on energy security?
New research reveals £180m Supplemental Balancing Reserve system was never called on during its three-year lifetime, sparking fears UK may have over-invested in energy security measures
Report: It's time for a clean-tech focused capacity market
Study argues UK capacity market has largely 'failed' and government should seize Brexit opportunity to reform scheme to better support smart grids and storage
Energy storage secures 2.7GW boost, as capacity market auction beats expectations
Gas power stations won the largest share of the 54GW of deals awarded, as auction clears at a lower than expected £6.95 per KW per year
Ban coal from backup power subsidy scheme, says Scottish Power
Energy company and RenewableUK argue it is 'counterproductive' to spend bill-payers' money on dirty technology