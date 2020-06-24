Capacity Market

When will the Capacity Market confusion end?
With Greenpeace backing a judicial review into the Capacity Market suspension, hopes are fading fast that auctions could go ahead this year - and that implications for coal and clean tech alike

On capacity and procedures
Andrew Warren reflects on the EU's challenge to the UK's capacity market and asks if this really is all about the 'procedural matters' Ministers have claimed