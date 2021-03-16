Capacity Market: Are the UK's £350m of gas power subsidies compatible with net zero goals?

Energy giant Drax won contracts to build three new gas units in the latest Capacity Market auction
1.4GW of new gas power won £350m of funding in the government's latest Capacity Market auction, held last week, sparking concern among campaigners

The UK government's decision to invest £350m in support of the construction of new gas power stations through back-up supply contracts that run up to 2040 risks undermining the UK's net zero transition...

