Capacity Market: Are the UK's £350m of gas power subsidies compatible with net zero goals?
1.4GW of new gas power won £350m of funding in the government's latest Capacity Market auction, held last week, sparking concern among campaigners
The UK government's decision to invest £350m in support of the construction of new gas power stations through back-up supply contracts that run up to 2040 risks undermining the UK's net zero transition...
Waste-powered aircaft? Government launches £15m sustainable aviation fuel competition
Government launches fund for SAF production as it confirms appointment of Heathrow COO Emma Gilthorpe to head up its Jet Zero Council
'Legacy of weakening': Is the government failing on its 'green Brexit' pledges?
Greener UK claims many UK protections on chemicals, nature, waste and air quality are weaker now than they were under the EU
VW reveals plans for six new battery factories across Europe by 2030
The race to secure vehicle battery supplies is heating up, as the world's biggest car firms prepare to go electric
Swiss Re plots global exit from coal by 2040
Reinsurance giants revs up coal phase-out as it pledges to reduce carbon intensity of equity and corporate bond portfolios by 35 per cent by 2025