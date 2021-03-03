Coal loses out in latest auction for winter back-up grid supply contracts

Capacity Market clears at record high price of £45/kW with gas, demand side response, and battery storage projects sweeping up lion's share of contracts

Gas power, demand side response (DSR), and battery storage sites have secured the lion's share of contracts designed to help ensure the lights are kept on during next winter's peak in power demand, after the latest Capacity Market auction cleared at a record high of £45/kW.

The auction results show 2.2GW of spare capacity has been contracted to ensure security of supply for the winter 2021/22 period, National Grid ESO confirmed yesterday, yet despite the record high clearing price 206MW of new build power plants failed to secure contracts.

As the UK continues on the road towards closing all unabated coal-fired power plants by 2024, coal plants were once again among the biggest losers in the latest auction, with the fourth unit at Uniper's Ratcliffe plant the only coal power station to secure a Capacity Market contract.

All six units at EDF's West Burton A coal station exited the auction after failing to secure any agreements, meaning the Ratcliffe plant in Nottinghamshire is now in poll position to become Britain's last remaining operating coal power station, as the UK's carbon floor price and cheaper low carbon technologies render the emissions-intensive power source increasingly economically unviable.

However, gas power remained the biggest winner in the auction, securing 154MW of Capacity Market agreements, followed by DSR with 129MW of contracts, and battery storage with 87MW.

Tim Dixon, wholseale team lead at energy analyst Cornwall Insight, said the exiting of West Burton's six coal units from the auction left the door open for several low carbon power sites to secure contracts instead.

"To help fill the gap that some of these coal units left, several new-build solar, onshore wind, gas, battery storage and waste sites secured agreements, in addition to plenty of exiting capacity," he said.

The record high £45/kW clearing price for the auction surpassed many analysts' expectations, and marks a huge increase from the £1/kW price which cleared at last year's T-1 auction. It follows the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) recently decision to increase the auction's target from 0.4GW to 2.4GW due to a "range of non-delivery uncertainties".

Richard Howard, research director at Aurora Energy Research, said the high clearing price was "likely driven by economics of coal stations", with existing coal units requiring higher Capacity Market payments due to having lower efficiencies and higher maintenance requirements.

The high clearing price (£45/kW) was likely driven by economics of the coal stations - with high fixed costs and limited running hours (except in last 2 months) - as well as the 2GW void created by Calon going into administration & uncertainty over future UK carbon pricing. — Richard Howard (@UKenergywonk) March 3, 2021

The Capacity Market has previously faced criticism over concerns it favoured more well established, often high carbon, back-up power technologies - such as diesel generators - which detractors argued undermined the UK's climate ambitions. Complaints the scheme was biased against emerging technologies even led to legal action and a EU State Aid probe, which saw the auction scheme temporarily suspended until a Brussels' ruling in late 2019 cleared the way for its recommencement.

However, moves are now being made to take greater account of carbon emissions when securing back-up power supply for the UK's electricity grid, as part of a suite of reforms proposed last year by the government which it is hoped could make it easier for greener technologies to compete for contracts. The new rules mean that from October 2024 CO2 emissions limits will apply to power capacity which came online in the UK before July 2019, backed by a new reporting and verification mechanism for the introduction of those CO2 limits as part of the Capacity Market, BEIS has said.

In related news, a raft of energy network firms and National Grid have submitted appeals to the Competition and Markets Authority over Ofgem's final determination for its RIIO-2 price control plan for low energy networks from 2023 onwards, through which the regulator is seeking to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport, heat, and power.

The appeals come amid ongoing concern among grid network operators about the RIIO-2 plan, which has prompted questions over whether the updated price controls will allow for sufficiently attractive returns so as to secure the necessary capital investment for various smart grid upgrades.

National Grid yesterday announced it is "broadly accepting" the package as it would "allow the critical investment required to maintain the resilience and reliability of our networks". "We are also pleased to see greater flexibility in the mechanisms that will enable further investment required to deliver the energy transition," it said.

However, it also said it would be submitting a technical appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over Ofgem's proposed "cost of equity and outperformance wedge", arguing the regulator's methodology for the determination "is conceptually and practically flawed".

S&P Energy Networks was also one of several energy network firms to confirm yesterday it would be submitting an appeal, as it "remains concerned at Ofgem's approach on a number of discrete issues".

Ross Easton, director of external affairs at the Energy Networks Association trade body, explained that an appeal to the CMA was the final step in the regulatory process which allows an assessment of the RIIO-2 position set out by Ofgem and the network companies.

"The UK's energy network operators remain focused on providing a low cost, net zero energy system to the public," he said. "To deliver this, it is essential that the regulatory environment is attractive to the significant investment the country needs over the coming years."