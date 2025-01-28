'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Aurora Energy Research highlights how Capacity Market continues to be dominated by gas power plants

The UK's Capacity Market has seen £12.5bn provided to fossil fuel generation assets since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, with the subsidies funded through a levy on energy bills. A new report...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global ESG fund flows reach highest quarterly inflows of 2024 in Q4 boom

'Collision course': Can airport expansion be made compatible with climate targets?

Most read
01

Defra confirms plans to launch deposit return scheme in 2027

27 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds

28 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Study: Nature-based climate solutions can successfully slash livestock farming emissions

28 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

28 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

BBC commits to 'low-carbon future' in first Net Zero Transition Plan

28 January 2025 • 2 min read

More on Energy

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015
Energy

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

Aurora Energy Research highlights how Capacity Market continues to be dominated by gas power plants

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 January 2025 • 5 min read
What digital tools are needed to harness energy efficiency?
Energy

What digital tools are needed to harness energy efficiency?

Partner Insight: From smart meters to SaaS solutions, discover how new technologies are revolutionising energy management for businesses

SSE Energy Solutions
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read
Good Energy board backs £100m takeover by Esyasoft Group
Energy

Good Energy board backs £100m takeover by Esyasoft Group

UK green energy pioneer recommends shareholders accept cash bid from Dubai-based energy software specialist

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 January 2025 • 3 min read