Capacity market: Battery storage and DSR tapped for back-up grid power next winter

Clean energy facilities including battery storage, demand side response and pumped hydro storage are among those tapped to provide back up power to the UK grid next winter, as the government awarded around £380m-worth of contracts in the latest capacity market auction yesterday.

The auction saw prices for securing crucial standby electricity soar to help keep the lights on for the 2022/23 period soar to record levels, with the UK's ageing nuclear power fleet and ongoing closure of coal-fired capacity contributing to tighter margins for electricity supplies during peak winter periods.

All capacity sought in the auction - just under 5GW - was contracted at a record strike price of £75 per kilowatt, far surpassing the previous record price in capacity market auctions of £45, National Grid confirmed in its provisional results yesterday.

As expected, gas-fired power stations snapped up back up capacity contracts for by lion's share of capacity at over 3.3GW, with SSE alone taking home contracts worth almost £170m for three of its gas plants, while coal plants have also secured over 400MW-worth of capacity market contracts.

However, there were also big wins for clean grid technologies, with demand side response hoovering up contracts to provide over 500MW of back up power capacity, battery storage scoring 385MW of capacity, and pumped hydro storage snapping up 85MW.

Energy from waste plants also won deals to provide over 100MW of back up power next winter, while onshore wind and solar facilities have been tapped to provide around 15MW of cover capacity, the provisional auction results show.

Capacity market auctions have been held by the government since 2014 in a bid to secure the grid during periods of peak demand during winter time as increasing amounts of intermittent power sources such as wind and solar have come on line.

But Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), argued that additional back-up power was being contracted by the government for next winter as "traditional power plants fuelled by nuclear, gas and coal have proved unreliable".

"This capacity mechanism auction will add a few pounds to bills, an amount dwarfed by the £500 that high gas prices are adding," she said. "At the same time cheaper renewables are reducing our reliance on volatile fossil fuels and are due to save over £600m from the cost of electricity during this gas crisis."

The auction comes amid soaring energy bills caused by a global shortage of gas, which has prompted calls for a faster rollout of domestic renewable energy capacity to reduce reliance on volatile international fossil fuel markets.

Last week, the government announced plans to hold more frequent auctions for renewable energy subsidy contracts, in a move it said would help to bolster domestic energy security while accelerating the shift towards cleaner energy sources.

It came as Energy Minister Greg Hands said that in the wake of the government's fresh plans to hold Contracts for Difference auctions every year rather than every two, he expected renewable energy would be "on track to deliver the majority of electricity by 2030".

In a written statement to the House of Commons yesterday, Hands said: "Renewable electricity generation has more than quadrupled since 2010 having delivered over 40 per cent of generation in 2020, outpacing fossil fuels for the first time ever, and is on track to deliver the majority of electricity by 2030."