Carbon Tracker to government: Clean energy beats gas on every metric - so choose it
Financial think tank Carbon Tracker has urged the government to take its "foot off the gas" when planning future energy supply
Plans to build a new generation of gas power plants in the UK could derail the country's climate targets and waste up to £9bn of investment, financial think tank Carbon Tracker has warned in a new report...
More news
Ad Net Zero climate initiative unveils supporters and working groups
An initiative to reach net zero in the advertising industry by the end of 2030 today provided further details of how it will enact its action plan, which was published last year
'Survive and thrive': Over 600 top businesses launch new network in bid to bolster climate resilience
A new group bringing together businesses with revenues totaling over $3tr and around 10 million employees has pledged to work to build resilience to the climate crisis and other potential economic shocks
Boost for biofuels as E10 petrol given green light across UK
Government claims using higher proportion of bioethanol in petrol can help cut car CO2 while boosting jobs across the biofuel sector