'We must go further': Ofgem debuts Decarbonisation Action Plan
Following accusations the watchdog has failed to do enough to support the net zero transition, incoming CEO uses first day in the post to unveil sweeping climate manifesto
Ofgem's new chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, has used his first day in post to unveil a wide-ranging Decarbonisation Action Plan for the influential energy sector watchdog, pledging to better support...
More news
Boris Johnson promises high green standards - but no alignment on EU rules
PM gears up for clash with Brussels in free trade deal talks, as EU insists level playing field needed for close future relationship
Ovo Energy and Mitsubishi team up to offer free EV miles
A collaboration between Ovo Energy and Japanese car maker Mitsubishi Motors will give new customers free charging for the first 10,000 miles of driving
'We must go further': Ofgem debuts Decarbonisation Action Plan
Following accusations the watchdog has failed to do enough to support the net zero transition, incoming CEO uses first day in the post to unveil sweeping climate manifesto
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick: Zero carbon should be standard for new homes by 2025
Minister argues built and natural environments should 'work in harmony' as he welcomes new building Commission report