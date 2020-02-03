'We must go further': Ofgem debuts Decarbonisation Action Plan

'We must go further': Ofgem debuts Decarbonisation Action Plan
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Following accusations the watchdog has failed to do enough to support the net zero transition, incoming CEO uses first day in the post to unveil sweeping climate manifesto

Ofgem's new chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, has used his first day in post to unveil a wide-ranging Decarbonisation Action Plan for the influential energy sector watchdog, pledging to better support...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news