British Airways begins carbon offsetting domestic flights
Airline has promised to offset all domestic flights as part of plan to hit net zero emissions by 2050
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
British Airways sets net zero by 2050 goal, promises to carbon offset all domestic flights
International Airlines Group becomes first airline group to set net zero target for mid-century, as company pledges to invest in green fuels and more efficient aircraft
Meet the man who wants to bring you guilt-free flying
Velocys CEO Henrik Wareborn speaks to BusinessGreen about his company's plans to produce green jet fuel