OXCCU raises £20m in support of sustainable aviation fuel plans

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
OXCCU CEO Andrew Symes - Credit: OXCCU
Image:

OXCCU CEO Andrew Symes - Credit: OXCCU

International Airlines Group among participants in Series B funding round from Oxford University green fuel spin-out

An Oxford University spin-out which converts waste carbon into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has raised £20.75m through an oversubscribed Series B funding round. Announced today, OXCCU's latest funding...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off

How the Great Bubble Barrier is intercepting river plastic before it reaches the ocean

More on Aviation

Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off
Aviation

Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off

Government backs innovative green aviation technologies for land restoration, medical deliveries, and heavy-lift logistics at offshore wind farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 September 2025 • 2 min read
How aviation is gambling on SAF to deliver on its net zero goals
Aviation

How aviation is gambling on SAF to deliver on its net zero goals

Gatwick expansion has been approved on the assumption aviation can curb its emissions, but as two new reports this week reveal, plans to deliver sustainable aviation fuels at scale face considerable challenges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 September 2025 • 10 min read
There are many reasons Gatwick Airport expansion doesn't add up - climate change is just one of them
Aviation

There are many reasons Gatwick Airport expansion doesn't add up - climate change is just one of them

Plans to expand Gatwick Airport risk undermining UK climate goals, but they may also face challenges over staffing and housing provision, writes former BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 24 September 2025 • 3 min read