'An outrage': IATA slams Sustainable Aviation Fuel 'profiteering'

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
SAF production is set to double this year, but IATA director general Willie Walsh warns fuel suppliers are taking advantage of limited supplies

The boss of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has today accused suppliers of aviation fuels of "profiteering on the limited SAF supplies available", arguing the sector should be doing...

