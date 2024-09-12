UNDO secures 'global first' carbon removals financing deal

UK carbon removals start-up UNDO has secured a novel debt financing deal with a host of major corporates, including British Airways and Standard Chartered, which aims to accelerate the roll out of its enhanced rock weathering activities.

The "global first" transaction announced today aims to unlock finance to support the expansion of UNDO's activities, and also includes a multi-year offtake deal with the corporate partners behind the deal for the carbon removal credits the UK firm's activities generate.

Led by banking giant Standard Chartered, which is providing the debt financing for UNDO, the offtake deal also involves British Airways, carbon removals specialist CUR8, insurer CFC, and consulting firm WTW.

It builds on a pilot project aimed at testing and providing a blueprint for the financing model, which was launched late last year by UNDO alongside CUR8, British Airways and Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered hailed the "breakthrough transaction" as a first for the fledgling carbon removals sector, which it said could pave the way for the scaling up of finance for other projects elsewhere.

The US bank declined to disclose the value of the debt financing deal, but said the novel structure of the transaction was designed to help overcome significant barriers to financing that are typically faced by carbon removals developers such as UNDO.

Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer at Standard Chartered, said the approach had significant potential to be scaled up across a wide range of carbon removals methodologies, by unlocking the smaller amounts of finance needed for such projects while separating out and therefore de-risking the investments through guaranteed offtake agreements that can help ramp up the supply of credits.

"In the field of sustainability, we will need innovation and experimentation to be applied toward our hardest to abate sectors," she said. "In these spaces, novel financial solutions and partnerships are key to unlock opportunities that have scale potential.

"This transaction provides a bridge to bankability for high quality carbon removal projects and creates a solution that can be replicated across the airline industry to help ramp up a robust carbon removals market and accelerate the sector's ambition to achieve net zero."

The world's leading climate scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have estimated the world will need capacity to remove upwards of 10 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year in order to achieve net zero by mid century, in addition to decarbonising the global economy.

However, conventional carbon dioxide removal (CDR) methods currently hold capacity to mitigate two billion tonnes of CO2 a year, underscoring the urgent need to rapidly scale up a range of nature-based and engineered carbon removals solutions in the coming years.

In order to do so, billions of dollars of private investment is likely to be needed to help deliver high quality carbon removals projects, which in turn require bankable financing models for the nascent sector, according to Standard Chartered.

Last year UNDO raised $12m from a host of investors to help expand its enhanced rock weathering activities, which fast-track the natural carbon sequestration process which occurs when CO2-rich rainwater reacts with mineral-rich rocks. Once the process is complete, the rocks are crushed and then spread on agricultural land, which studies have shown can significantly increase crop yield and reduce the need for emissions intensive fertilisers.

The firm has also secured offtake deals for its carbon removal credits with the likes of Microsoft and McLaren Racing.

UNDO founder and CEO, Jim Mann, described enhanced rock weathering as "one of the most robust carbon dioxide removal solutions available today because it is permanent, highly scalable, and provides a host of co-benefits".

"Sectors like the aviation industry will require large amounts of high-quality carbon removal to meet their net zero commitments," he added. "UNDO and the carbon removal market need many more progressive partnerships like this to scale and meet the IPCC's carbon removal goal of 10 billion tonnes a year by 2050."

Carrie Harris, director of sustainability at British Airways, said the purchase of high quality carbon removals credits to offset its emissions "form a key part of our roadmap to reach our climate goals".

"Carbon removals are vital for urgently reducing the concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and meeting global net zero emissions," she said. "We're therefore delighted that this pilot has succeeded and whilst our initial purchase was relatively small, the partnership hopes to demonstrate the art of the possible and unlock future investment in carbon removals to help accelerate the scale-up of carbon removals solutions."

Google teams up with carbon removals developer Holocene

In related news, tech giant Google announced earlier this week that it has struck a deal to purchase carbon removal credits from direct air capture (DAC) developer Holocene for what it claims is the lowest price on record for the technology at $100 per tonne of CO2.

The DAC projects from which Google is purchasing the credits are expected to come online in the early 2030s, although the US tech giant admitted Holocene's technology "is still in the early stages of development".

Under the deal, Google said it would provide financial support to Holocene up front, while making a long-term commitment to accept credits from Holocene's facilities.

"We're committed to doing our part to decarbonize the global economy and reach our goal of net zero emissions across our operations," Google said in a statement on Monday. "Carbon removal technologies are key to that goal. Partnering with Holocene to reach this milestone price will be a meaningful step toward advancing the viability of DAC as a tool to fight climate change."

