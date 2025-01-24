British Airways owner IAG invests in tyres to jet fuel SAF developer

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investment in SAF innovator Wastefront will support construction of factory that aims to turn 10 million used tyres a year into low carbon fuels

British Airways flights could soon be taking off with tanks full of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from used tyres that promise to deliver carbon emission savings of 80 per cent compared to conventional...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Greater Manchester gets green light for £86m clean air scheme

Not ship shape: Global fleet on course to produce double the emissions permitted under a 1.5C carbon budget

Most read
01

Government launches crackdown against poor-quality wall insulation

23 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Friends of the Earth, Wildlife Trust, and Greenpeace lead calls for PM to back Climate and Nature Bill

23 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

'Fossil fuels are losing their grip': Study shows solar overtook coal in EU power mix last year

23 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

'Taking the brakes off Britain': Government moves to streamline Judicial Review process

23 January 2025 • 7 min read
05

Not ship shape: Global fleet on course to produce double the emissions permitted under a 1.5C carbon budget

23 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Aviation

The government cannot claim to be a climate leader if UK airport expansion is given the green light
Aviation

The government cannot claim to be a climate leader if UK airport expansion is given the green light

The economic case for expanding airport capacity in the UK is wafer-thin, and doing so would undermine the chances of meeting legally-binding climate targets, argues Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 24 January 2025 • 4 min read
Would expanding UK airports really deliver an economic boost?
Aviation

Would expanding UK airports really deliver an economic boost?

Analysts from New Economics Foundation warn against airport expansion, citing increased climate risks and little evidence of financial benefits for the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 January 2025 • 6 min read
Reports: Chancellor expected to back Heathrow expansion
Aviation

Reports: Chancellor expected to back Heathrow expansion

Rachel Reeves tipped to announce support for Heathrow third runway and expansion plans at Gatwick and Luton airports, sparking fierce criticism from green groups

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 January 2025 • 7 min read