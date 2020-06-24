Bristol
UK's first ban on diesel vehicles approved in Bristol
The scheme, which requires new government legislation, would take effect from 2021 and aims to achieve compliance with legal pollutant levels by 2025
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Bristol hunts for £1bn investment to deliver net zero goal
The city wants to be a zero carbon city by 2030 but it needs cash to build out green energy projects
Green drive: Bristol housing estate's roads to be paved with plastic waste
Roads and driveways at City Council's 133-home Ashton Rise development will be paved using residents' waste plastic
When it comes to infrastructure planning, who is looking after England's future generations?
There is serious doubt over whether England's infrastructure appraisal systems are fit to deal with the climate emergency, argues Alex Chapman from the New Economics Foundation
Bristol Energy inks wind power deal with Thrive Renewables
Up to 3,000 homes in Bristol to benefit from renewable electricity produced by wind farms in Aberdeenshire and Suffolk
Low carbon homes to be built above Bristol car park
An affordable housing project will see 11 one- and two-bedroom 'pods' built using modular technology above the Chalks Road car park in Bristol
'Ground-breaking': Viridor plans £65m plastics recycling plant powered by waste
The facility will produce over 60,000 tonnes of recovered plastics for use in new products, using electricity from neighbouring waste-to-energy plant
Planet Mark programme launches in bid to 'green' West Country businesses
Free EU-funded sustainability programme backed by the Eden Project to help coach firms in the south west on sustainability
Bristol hails first commercial heat network deal
City Council inks agreement to supply low carbon heat to 375 home Castle Park View development
Bristol and Manchester unveil fresh plans to tackle 'climate emergency'
Lord Deben says council action to tackle climate risks 'gives me real hope'
Future Jobs: Unlocking the secrets of urban farming in a Bristol shipping container
VIDEO: Grow Bristol delivers fresh leafy greens grown in a shipping container to city shops and restaurants by bike
Bristol Energy taps 'poo bus' creators to run city on sewage
Bristol-based utility teams up with GENeco, the company behind the 'poo bus', to roll out green gas produced from toilet waste
Bristol businesses abuzz over Bio-Bee food waste truck
GENeco unveils new truck that collects and runs on commercial food waste