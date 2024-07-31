Green Bottoms: Bristol launches kerbside collection nappy recycling trial

Disposable nappies could be given a new life as material for paving roads, following the launch today of a major new recycling trial in Bristol.

Nappy recycling specialists Pura NappiCycle announced it has teamed up with nappy delivery and waste collection company Green Bottoms to introduce free kerbside recycling collections across the city for the first time.

The companies said they were aiming to recycle one million used nappies and other absorbent hygiene waste in a mission to save precious resources from going to landfill.

Starting today, used nappies will be collected by Green Bottoms, and then transported to Pura NappiCycle where they will be cleaned, with plastics and cellulose fibres separated for re-use in useful items such as material for paving roads.

The trial follows the successful roll out of free, local authority provided nappy collection and recycling services in Wales, where Pura NappiCycle's recycling centre is based.

"We want to bring nappy recycling to households throughout the entire UK," said Pura founder, Guy Fennell. "This requires investment and government backing which we will continue to lobby for, for the sake of our children's futures. This trial brings us one step closer to achieving our goals."

Rob Poyer, NappiCycle founder, said: "An estimated three billion disposable nappies are thrown away in the UK annually. Once in landfill, they last for up to 500 years, but we have a solution. NappiCycle pioneered a cost effective and environmentally friendly way to recycle nappies in 2009. Rather than being discarded as waste, the recovered materials are repurposed for useful items ranging from materials for paving more durable roads to supermarket sales materials."

The trial will also see Green Bottoms expand its collection services, which have seen it provide waste collection and nappy delivery services for the Early Years sector since 2009.

Green Bottoms co-founder Simon Hunt said: "We help many of the UK's best nursery businesses to improve their environmental impact and procurement process, and we're proud to be partnering with Pura NappiCycle for this trial."

The trial will now monitor the costs and carbon impact associated with the service and use the results to inform conversations with Defra and local authorities throughout the UK about the feasibility and benefits of nappy recycling and kerbside collections.

