Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Olio
Image:

Credit: Olio

Frozen food retailer teams up with Olio and Gander for a new initiative that aims to help millions of UK shoppers cut food waste

Iceland Foods has announced it has launched a new food waste initiative in partnership with money saving app Olio and discount platform Gander, which will see its reduced-to-clear items advertised to shoppers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Reports: US vegan egg brand Just Egg hatches UK launch

'A critical precedent': BeZero Carbon and Swiss government team up on carbon credit risk assessment

More on Recycling

Schuh displays its sustainability drive through recycled shoe stands
Recycling

Schuh displays its sustainability drive through recycled shoe stands

Acrylic from shoe stands transformed into 'completely new display product', saving carbon emissions in the process

Amber Rolt
clock 08 August 2025 • 2 min read
Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative
Recycling

Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative

Frozen food retailer teams up with Olio and Gander for a new initiative that aims to help millions of UK shoppers cut food waste

Amber Rolt
clock 08 August 2025 • 2 min read
'We are going in the wrong direction': Government faces calls to deliver 'bold' new circular economy strategy
Recycling

'We are going in the wrong direction': Government faces calls to deliver 'bold' new circular economy strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Fabian Society report calls for raft of measures to drive down waste, such as a cap on product repair costs and a new raw materials reduction targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 August 2025 • 4 min read