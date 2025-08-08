Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative

Frozen food retailer teams up with Olio and Gander for a new initiative that aims to help millions of UK shoppers cut food waste
Iceland Foods has announced it has launched a new food waste initiative in partnership with money saving app Olio and discount platform Gander, which will see its reduced-to-clear items advertised to shoppers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis