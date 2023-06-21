Glastonbury: National Express debuts electric bus service on Bristol route to festival

Revellers making their way from Bristol to Glastonbury this week will for the first time be shuttled to the festival site via electric, zero emission buses thanks to a partnership between National Express and battery and infrastructure specialist Zenobē.

National Express is operating eight double-decker, battery-powered buses provided by Zenobē on the Bristol-Glastonbury route, each of which is capable of travelling up to 173 miles on a single charge, giving them more than enough range to cover the journey to the world-renowned music festival, the firms said.

In addition, Zenobē has set up a pop-up charging station comprising four fast DC chargers at the festival site, enabling National Express to recharge the buses throughout the five-day event in Somerset. The charging station is also itself powered by second-life batteries, Zenobē said.

The zero-emission shuttle service is set to run from Bristol Bus and Coach Station directly to Worthy Farm where the music festival takes place, with each bus expected to make three journeys per day.

The companies said the partnership marked a "world first" in providing a zero emission mode of transport directly to a festival, in a move it said would avoid 348kg of CO2 emissions compared with using conventional diesel buses.

Steven Meersman, co-founder and director of Zenobē, said the provision of zero emission buses for Glastonbury marked an important step in the decarbonisation of the wider festivals and events industry, adding that its pop-up charging station could provide a prototype for wider deployment in the future.

"This summer we're providing the first sustainable bus route to what is arguably the world's most iconic music festival, and we're pleased to be partnering with National Express to reach another milestone together," he said. "We've paired two of Zenobē's unique offers: second-life EV batteries and our electric transport as-a-service platform, to enable National Express to easily and affordably access an electric bus fleet and conveniently charge it near to the festival site."

As Glastonbury's official coach travel partner, National Express is expecting to carry over 12,000 people to the festival over the course of the five-day event across more than 60 routes from around the country, slashing emissions compared to private car travel.

The Glastonbury zero emission bus initiative builds on the two firm's existing partnership, through which Zenobē last year agreed to provide 130 electric buses for National Express to operate in Coventry.

It also forms part of National Express's strategy to operate a fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030, before reaching the same milestone for its coach fleet five years later.

Tom Berry, zero emissions vehicle specialist at National Express, said: "t's great to be able to work with Zenobē to introduce more sustainable means of public transport for our customers and by having access to pop-up chargers on site for the first time, we're able to operate our festival services more efficiently - leading the charge in cleaner and greener travel solutions."

Once arrived at the Glastonbury site, festivalgoers will also be able to check out a temporary wind turbine which has been erected by energy supplier Octopus and will provide clean power to a mini grid serving food vendors in William's Green field near the iconic Pyramid stage.

The company said the wind turbine was only ordered at the end of April and as such the project has demonstrated the speed at which new renewables projects can be delivered if planning considerations and grid connections allow.

The turbine has been installed alongside solar panel arrays and a battery to store the clean power produced onsite, while Octopus also provides 100 per cent renewable power to the dairy farm that hosts the festival.

