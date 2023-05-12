'Sparks': Bristol department store transformed into sustainability hub

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
'Sparks': Bristol department store transformed into sustainability hub

Green shopping hub aims to encourage citizens to recycle, upcycle, and buy second-hand goods

A former M&S department store in central Bristol has been reopened as a "creative sustainability hub", which will sell a range of recycled, upcycled, and 'green' goods while promoting the benefits of cutting down on waste and energy use.

The Broadmead store, which closed its doors in January 2022 after more than 70 years as an M&S oulet, will sell a range of sustainable products and provide a variety of services designed to help citizens reduce waste, connect with nature, tackle climate change, and save money, according to its creators.

The hub, which is set to open tomorrow, is a collaboration between education charity Global Goals Centre and arts studio complex Artspace Lifespace, and has been funded by a range of local businesses, included Yeo Valley, Bristol Water, First Bus, and Triodos Bank, as well as private sponsorship, trust funds, and public grants.

The revamped store, dubbed 'Sparks', will have many of the themed sections typical of a department store, including home and electricals, fashion, food and garden, health, and wellbeing.

However, they will all sell products with a lower environmental footprint, with the fashion department including a clothes lending service and offering clothing repairs and the home and electricals emporium giving visitors the chance to recycle goods.

A "travel agency" will provide a one-stop shop for advice on public transport and bikes, while an "energy department" will offer guidance on how to cut energy bills and swap to a green electricity supplier. A living classroom, meanwhile, will offer a place for young people and citizens to see the circular economy in action and take part in workshops and other events.

The site, whose leasehold is still held by M&S, will also include a studio, rehearsal, and workshop space for artists. 

Jenny Foster, project lead at the Global Goals Centre, told BusinessGreen the food area and gifts and plants section would be run as a business, to the benefit of small local traders. The rest of the project will be run on a charitable basis, with a raft of charities involved and local businesses offering pro-bono support to the scheme.

The hope, she said, is to inspire other projects that can help tackle climate change, benefit local communities, and regenerate high streets, noting that research was underway with academics at the University of West England in Bristol to investigate the benefits of the approach.

"By creating a vibrant retail, education and arts space that demonstrates the value of a circular economy, we can inspire many more people with easy affordable ways to address the climate, ecological and cost of living crises," Foster said. "This model has the potential to be replicated by other towns and cities, as part of the regeneration of the high street." 

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

As a seafood shortage looms, how can investors tackle the risk of 'aquafailure'?

Listed companies to burn through remaining 1.5C carbon budget in 3.5 years, MSCI warns

Most read
01

British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

11 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Listed companies to burn through remaining 1.5C carbon budget in 3.5 years, MSCI warns

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Retained EU Law Bill: Government places hundreds of UK green laws on the chopping board

11 May 2023 • 4 min read
04

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

Masdar and Octopus Energy Group ink UK battery storage deal

11 May 2023 • 3 min read

More on Facilities

Portsmouth Water confirms £325m funding for UK's first new reservoir in a generation
Facilities

Portsmouth Water confirms £325m funding for UK's first new reservoir in a generation

Funding has been secured for the new reservoir which will help supply Southern England with enhanced water supplies in the face of escalating climate risks

Amber Rolt
clock 17 March 2023 • 2 min read