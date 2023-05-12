'Sparks': Bristol department store transformed into sustainability hub

A former M&S department store in central Bristol has been reopened as a "creative sustainability hub", which will sell a range of recycled, upcycled, and 'green' goods while promoting the benefits of cutting down on waste and energy use.

The Broadmead store, which closed its doors in January 2022 after more than 70 years as an M&S oulet, will sell a range of sustainable products and provide a variety of services designed to help citizens reduce waste, connect with nature, tackle climate change, and save money, according to its creators.

The hub, which is set to open tomorrow, is a collaboration between education charity Global Goals Centre and arts studio complex Artspace Lifespace, and has been funded by a range of local businesses, included Yeo Valley, Bristol Water, First Bus, and Triodos Bank, as well as private sponsorship, trust funds, and public grants.

The revamped store, dubbed 'Sparks', will have many of the themed sections typical of a department store, including home and electricals, fashion, food and garden, health, and wellbeing.

However, they will all sell products with a lower environmental footprint, with the fashion department including a clothes lending service and offering clothing repairs and the home and electricals emporium giving visitors the chance to recycle goods.

A "travel agency" will provide a one-stop shop for advice on public transport and bikes, while an "energy department" will offer guidance on how to cut energy bills and swap to a green electricity supplier. A living classroom, meanwhile, will offer a place for young people and citizens to see the circular economy in action and take part in workshops and other events.

The site, whose leasehold is still held by M&S, will also include a studio, rehearsal, and workshop space for artists.

Jenny Foster, project lead at the Global Goals Centre, told BusinessGreen the food area and gifts and plants section would be run as a business, to the benefit of small local traders. The rest of the project will be run on a charitable basis, with a raft of charities involved and local businesses offering pro-bono support to the scheme.

The hope, she said, is to inspire other projects that can help tackle climate change, benefit local communities, and regenerate high streets, noting that research was underway with academics at the University of West England in Bristol to investigate the benefits of the approach.

"By creating a vibrant retail, education and arts space that demonstrates the value of a circular economy, we can inspire many more people with easy affordable ways to address the climate, ecological and cost of living crises," Foster said. "This model has the potential to be replicated by other towns and cities, as part of the regeneration of the high street."

