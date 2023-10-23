Boiler Upgrade Scheme

Buildings

Government confirms plans to ramp up heat pump grants in bid to encourage more households make the switch from fossil gas heating

clock 23 October 2023 • 5 min read
Infrastructure

Proposed changes to grant scheme aim to make it cheaper and easier for more households and small businesses to install heat pumps

clock 30 August 2023 • 6 min read
Energy

Over 60 locations in England to offer heating engineers £500 discounts on training courses to become fully qualified heat pump installers

clock 05 July 2023 • 5 min read
Energy

Major new survey by Nesta shows majority of heat pump owners – in both old and new homes - are satisfied with their heating capabilities

clock 30 May 2023 • 3 min read
Energy

Demand for grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme continues to grow, prompting warnings that without an expansion of its budget, the scheme risks being oversubscribed

clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
Technology

Only a third of budget for government's flagship Boiler Upgrade Scheme was deployed in its first year, but heat pump advocates insist reports of the grant programmes failure are both premature and exaggerated

clock 18 April 2023 • 11 min read
Technology

New report examines economic gains which could be realised through mass adoption of heat pumps to drive the decarbonisation of residential heat

clock 02 April 2023 • 4 min read
Energy

Energy giant said it will price match any installers that offer lower priced heat pumps

clock 17 January 2023 • 4 min read
Policy

Campaigners slam proposals to skim money from existing subsidies to create new insulation scheme, arguing that it amounts to 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'

clock 16 June 2022 • 4 min read
Policy

Heat pump firms express confidence grant scheme can help bring costs down to a level where low carbon heating systems can compete with gas boilers

clock 24 May 2022 • 3 min read
