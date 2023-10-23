Government confirms plans to ramp up heat pump grants in bid to encourage more households make the switch from fossil gas heating
Proposed changes to grant scheme aim to make it cheaper and easier for more households and small businesses to install heat pumps
Over 60 locations in England to offer heating engineers £500 discounts on training courses to become fully qualified heat pump installers
Major new survey by Nesta shows majority of heat pump owners – in both old and new homes - are satisfied with their heating capabilities
Demand for grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme continues to grow, prompting warnings that without an expansion of its budget, the scheme risks being oversubscribed
Only a third of budget for government's flagship Boiler Upgrade Scheme was deployed in its first year, but heat pump advocates insist reports of the grant programmes failure are both premature and exaggerated
New report examines economic gains which could be realised through mass adoption of heat pumps to drive the decarbonisation of residential heat
Energy giant said it will price match any installers that offer lower priced heat pumps
Campaigners slam proposals to skim money from existing subsidies to create new insulation scheme, arguing that it amounts to 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'
Heat pump firms express confidence grant scheme can help bring costs down to a level where low carbon heating systems can compete with gas boilers