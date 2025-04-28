Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Record number of heat pump grant applications received in March

March yielded highest number of applications for green heating grants since the scheme began, latest government figures confirm
A record number of grant applications were made under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) last month, as March saw over 4,000 applications submitted for the first time. According to figures released by...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis