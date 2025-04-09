Survey: Half of UK public would switch their gas boiler for a heat pump to cut costs

clock • 5 min read
Credit: UK Power Networks
Image:

Credit: UK Power Networks

New poll from Heating Trades Network UK suggests cost is primary factor driving heating choices as it urges government to provider clearer financial support to boost heat pump uptake

Around half of the UK public would be happy to ditch their gas boiler in favour of a heat pump if helped to cut their household energy bills, suggesting many consumers hold little loyalty for their fossil...

