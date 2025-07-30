Octopus Energy slams 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after heat pump advert ban

UK's largest energy supplier calls for 'robust action' after advertising watchdog upholds complaints that one of its online adverts last year made misleading claims about the cost of its heat pumps
Octopus Energy has complained of "breathtaking hypocrisy" after one of its social media adverts for heat pumps was today banned by the UK's advertising watchdog. The Advertising Standards Authority...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis