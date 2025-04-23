March proves 'best month of 2025 so far' for domestic clean tech installations

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest data from MCS reveals domestic clean tech market continues to enjoy impressive momentum, as demand for heat pumps, solar panels, and energy storage systems keeps growing

There were more than 31,000 certified heat pump, solar panel, and battery storage installation in March this year, making it the best month of 2025 to date for small-scale renewable installations...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More on Technology

How Polaron is using AI and microscopic imagery to improve critical material performance
Technology

How Polaron is using AI and microscopic imagery to improve critical material performance

Dr Isaac Squires, CEO of AI start up Polaron, explores the role AI-powered materials science can play in curbing environmental impacts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 April 2025 • 6 min read
Plug pulled on Evan Davis' Happy Heat Pump podcast over BBC 'controversy' fears
Technology

Plug pulled on Evan Davis' Happy Heat Pump podcast over BBC 'controversy' fears

Happy Heat Pump podcast co-host confirms show will draw to a close 'at the request of the BBC'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 April 2025 • 5 min read