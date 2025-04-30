Government to expand Boiler Upgrade Scheme to include emerging green heating technologies

Government said proposals aim to give households 'greater choice' when looking to upgrade their home's heating systems
The government is working on proposals to expand its Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) to offer grants to in support of a wider range of clean heating technologies, including air-to-air heat pumps and heat batteries....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis