Government to expand Boiler Upgrade Scheme to include emerging green heating technologies

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government said proposals aim to give households 'greater choice' when looking to upgrade their home's heating systems

The government is working on proposals to expand its Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) to offer grants to in support of a wider range of clean heating technologies, including air-to-air heat pumps and heat batteries....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

ASA cracks down on 'compostable' coffee pod claims

SMMT warns fleet operators risk facing 15-year wait to connect EV chargers to grid

More on Incentives

Warm Home Prescription: Service extended in bid to prevent 'tens of thousands' of avoidable winter deaths
Incentives

Warm Home Prescription: Service extended in bid to prevent 'tens of thousands' of avoidable winter deaths

Pilot project from Energy Systems Catapult welcomes new partners, as warm home prescribing service trial is extended following initial successes

Amber Rolt
clock 27 February 2025 • 3 min read
NatWest launches 'Sustainability Solutions' platform to support businesses net zero efforts
Incentives

NatWest launches 'Sustainability Solutions' platform to support businesses net zero efforts

Bank launches new free-to-use online tool to help businesses navigate rising energy costs and growing pressures to reduce carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 20 February 2025 • 2 min read
World Economic Forum: 33 industrial clusters commit to slashing emissions and boosting economic growth
Incentives

World Economic Forum: 33 industrial clusters commit to slashing emissions and boosting economic growth

New clusters join WEF’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, which aims to support the transition to net zero economies through collaborative business models and clean technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 23 January 2025 • 4 min read