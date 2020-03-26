BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas launches innovative carbon offset investment fund
The fund extends a European version which has already reached €300m in assets under management since its launch in March last year
Why green buildings make for better investments
Investing in greener buildings and offices delivers significant financial, environmental and wellbeing returns, argues BNP Paribas Real Estate UK CEO Andy Martin
BNP Paribas to end all coal investments worldwide by 2040
French banking giant to end coal financing in Europe by 2030 and sets new renewable energy investment target of €18bn by 2021
How train station adverts are delivering an air quality boost
BNP Paribas reveals air filters fitted at Marylebone station are delivering encouraging results
Renewables powering surge in green finance investments, analysis finds
Inflows to ESG bonds and equity funds have grown by almost 30 per cent so far in 2019, according to BNP Paribas
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
BNP Paribas and Bunzl extends CO2 Emissions Reduction-Linked Loan
Banking giant agrees new €105m sustainability linked loan
SDG9: Plotting a course towards a sustainable shipping industry
BNP Paribas' Nicolas Parrot warns the global shipping industry has just a few months to comply with new air quality rules - is the sector ready to navigate and finance a more sustainable future?
IKEA, Unilever, and BNP Paribas join business drive against inequality
Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition will launch at the G7 summit this weekend, warning inequalities around the world are economically-damaging
"Irreversible decline": How EVs and renewables could soon kill off a huge chunk of oil demand
Renewables and EVs on course to replace 40 per cent of demand for oil in next 25 years, according to new BNP Paribas analysis
Did you hear the one about the Big Banks?
BNP Paribas' Bob Hawley reveals the work BNP Paribas is doing to address SDG1, the target to end poverty
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
How BNP Paribas plans to align its €399bn asset portfolio with a 2C world
BNP Paribas AM's global sustainability strategy provides a signal of how the economy could be set to evolve over the coming years
BNP Paribas AM unveils roadmap to deliver Paris-aligned investment portfolio by 2025
Asset manager's enhanced sustainability strategy sets out how it plans to engage with companies on climate change in the coming years
'Increasingly uncompetitive': BNP Paribas AM tightens coal investment policy
French bank's tighter exclusions on firms engaged in thermal coal mining and coal-fired power generation to come into effect from 2020
SDG3: Addicted to tobacco
BNP Paribas' Trevor Allen investigates whether responsible investment can include shares in tobacco companies
Solvay links €2bn credit facility to greenhouse gas targets
Chemicals giant reaches agreement with nine banks to reduce cost of credit if it hits ambitious greenhouse gas targets
Mark Lewis joins BNP Paribas Asset Management as head of climate change investment research
Leading analyst joins banking giant, as it continues to beef up climate change research capabilities
BNP Paribas launches voluntary climate offsetting platform
ClimateSeed goes live with 19 project developers promoting and selling carbon credits
Air-cleaning advertising boards pop up at Marylebone Station
Technology designed by atmospheric chemists fitted at station to highlight UN Sustainable Development Goals on cities and communities
BNP Paribas AM hires new global head of sustainability
Mercer's Jane Ambachtsheer joins banking giant to head up sustainability research, engagement, and governance efforts
BNP Paribas rules out future work with shale and tar sands firms
France's biggest listed bank declares it will no longer help shale gas or oil firms with funding or business transactions as part of climate change pledge
BNP Paribas agrees new palm oil policy for forest-friendly financing
French banking giant sets out new palm oil policy as it aims to become 'carbon neutral' by the end of 2017