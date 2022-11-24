'Decarb Fast Track': Amazon-backed consortium aims to tackle industrial emissions across Europe

A consortium of companies including Amazon Web Services, French clean tech firm Metron, renewable developer Dalkia, and banking giant BNP Paribas have joined forces to launch a new platform designed to help industrial companies across Europe reduce their energy consumption and collectively slash their carbon emissions.

The new programme, dubbed the 'Decarb Fast Track' programme, has been jointly designed by the companies to help provide industrial firms with easier access to a range of energy management and optimisation tools that have been shown to enhance energy efficiency and curb energy use.

The companies said they hoped that the programme could save as much as 100,000 tonnes of CO2 by providing 100 industrial-led businesses with proven energy management and optimisation solutions that can be deployed rapidly and at scale.

Companies from across the European industrial sector will be invited to apply to the scheme, with the first 100 selected for the programme to receive subsidised access to a range of energy management and optimisation solutions.

Chosen firms will gain exclusive access to a Metron-developed energy management solution, which will be hosted on Amazon Web Services that allows firms to monitor and analyse industrial energy use in real-time.

In addition, the selected companies will also receive personalised support from Metron, Dalkia, and BNP Paribas over a two-year period, during which they will look to implement targeted finance that can enable a range of energy performance projects.

Selected businesses will also work towards common reduction targets to accelerate the energy transition of the industrial sector, collectively working towards the goal of saving up to 100,000 tonnes of CO2. The 'Decarb Fast Track' consortium said it hoped the programme could help reduce energy consumption at participating firms by as much as 10 per cent across participating businesses.

All of the partners involved in the ‘Decarb Fast Track' programme have said that they are financially contributing to the initiative to help subsidise the deployment of the initial energy management technologiesl.

The partners said that they hoped the initiative can become "a tangible demonstration of the potential for innovation, designed to help decarbonise the industrial sector", adding that the programme also seeks to highlight the driving role that private actors can play in driving large-scale concrete emission-saving actions.

"This program is an innovative answer to the expectations of industrials to accelerate their energy transition and their decarbonisation through the reduction of their energy consumption," said Sylvie Jéhanno, chief executive officer of Dalkia. "The industrial sector represents an important part of the energy consumptions in France, and artificial intelligence represents an efficient asset that complements our advanced expertise to go even further in the optimisation of consumptions and in energy sufficiency."

Antonie Sire, head of company engagement at BNP Paribas, said that accelerating energy efficiency improvements was "a vital aspect of implementing the transition towards net zero" and predicted the 'Decarb Fast Track' programme would help support leading industrial companies scale up their climate action efforts.