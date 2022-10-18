Fastned secures €75m from Schroders Capital to expand European charging network

Electric vehicle charging provider Fastned has announced it has received a €75m cash injection from Schroders Capital to fund the expansion of its fast-charging network across Europe.

Unveiling the deal yesterday, the Amsterdam-based firm touted the strategic investment as an "important step" in its growth strategy and ambition to operate 1,000 charging stations across Europe by 2030. It said it also intends to use the proceeds to fund government-related tenders and support general corporate purposes.

Following its private placement of 2,032,520 new depositary receipts representing the same number of new ordinary shares in Fastned, Schroders now has a 10.61 per cent stake in Fastned, according to the update, which confirms shares were issued at €36.90 each.

Michiel Langezaal, chief executive of Fastned, welcomed Shroders' investment, noting that an expanded EV network would help meet climate goals. "[Schroders] decision to play a part in the acceleration away from fossil fuels, towards a sustainable future and energy independence, at a time in which energy markets are turbulent and economic and geo-political circumstances uncertain, is admirable and something I applaud," he said.

"With Schroders Capital, one of Europe's largest independent investment firms on board, Fastned is able to accelerate the pace of building fast charging stations even further, catering to the exponentially growing demand for fast charging services. Building a wide and reliable fast charging network powered by wind and sun, plays an important part in the fight against climate change and the path towards energy independence."

Under the terms of the deal Schroders Capital has designated a new board member from its team to Fastned, a position that will initially be taken up by Jérôme Janssen, co-head of Infrastructure Equity Investment at Schroders Capital.

"We are very proud to be part of the Fastned journey as European leader in EV charging, one of the next big infrastructure markets," Janssen said. "As an infrastructure investor, we are intimately familiar with the strong need in charging infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. We are impressed by management's track record of developing Fastned as the established market leader in the Netherlands today, and we are excited about management's ambition to further expand its network across Europe."

BNP PARIBAS and Coӧperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A acted as financial advisors for the deal.