Study reveals 'explosion' in climate-related litigation since 2020

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Study reveals 'explosion' in climate-related litigation since 2020

Report details increased diversity of climate litigation since Paris Agreement, leading to indirect impacts on corporate decision making regardless of courtroom success

A new report has detailed an "explosion" in legal challenges against corporate climate commitments, claims about product attributes, overstated investments or support for climate action, and failure to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

What's in store? Danfoss unveils climate friendly food retail blueprint

Aldersgate Group: No major sector on track for net zero by 2050

Most read
01

Evian serves up Wimbledon's first on court refillable water system

27 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

The Rosebank oil field will wreck the climate and won't help energy security

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'A very bad line-call': Campaigners urge Wimbledon to drop Barclays sponsorship

03 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

UK tightens carbon budgets for Emissions Trading Scheme from 2024

03 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Carlyle acquires majority stake in sustainability consultancy Anthesis

03 July 2023 • 2 min read

More on Management

Carlyle acquires majority stake in sustainability consultancy Anthesis
Management

Carlyle acquires majority stake in sustainability consultancy Anthesis

Investor said acquisition will support Anthesis' ambitious international growth plans and expand its differentiated ESG and sustainability offerings

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2023 • 2 min read
UK Green Business Awards: And the winner is...
Management

UK Green Business Awards: And the winner is...

All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural UK Green Business Awards last night

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 June 2023 • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

John Lewis Partnership becomes first UK retailer to win SBTi backing for net zero goal

Retailers John Lewis and Waitrose have set their sights on achieving net zero across their own operations by 2035 and across their supply chains by 2050

Amber Rolt
clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read