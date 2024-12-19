Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ShareAction calls on CEOs of top banks to provide detailed net zero aligned financing and investment strategies

Europe's 20 biggest banks are being urged to set robust targets clarifying how they intend to help fund sectors critical for driving the net zero transition, amid warnings they could face shareholder action...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More from Michael Holder

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

More on Investment

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan
Investment

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

Confirmation average bills are to rise 36 per cent sparks anger, but industry insists increases are essential for tackling sewage pollution

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 December 2024 • 5 min read
Goldman Sachs set to exit Net Zero Banking Alliance
Investment

Goldman Sachs set to exit Net Zero Banking Alliance

US banking giant reportedly plans to leave UN-convened climate coalition, but insists it remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 December 2024 • 4 min read
PwC: Investment in UK climate tech defies 'global decline' to reach £4.5bn
Investment

PwC: Investment in UK climate tech defies 'global decline' to reach £4.5bn

Funding for UK-based climate tech companies rises by almost a quarter as firms attract more than a fifth of global AI-related climate tech investment, PwC finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 December 2024 • 3 min read