New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

Updates to the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) designed to drive the rollout of cheaper and easier to install heat pumps have come into force today, paving the way for more households across England and Wales to slash their carbon emissions and reduce their energy bills.

The regulatory reforms mean applicants to the grant scheme will no longer need to install cavity wall or loft insulation to access funding, potentially cutting the costs associated with installing a heat pump on a semi-detached property by a further £2,500, according to Eco Experts.

"By removing the requirement to install cavity wall or loft insulation, families are given greater choice on how they improve their home," said Eco Experts' senior writer Tamara Birch. "The government said by doing this, households will be able to spread out the costs of changes at a pace that works for them, but warns properties should still be well-insulated to keep costs down."

Providing as much as £7,500 off the cost and installation of air, ground, and water source heat pumps as well as up to £5,000 off biomass boiler fees, the BUS is designed to help homeowners and small business owners in England and Wales switch to low carbon heating systems.

The latest changes comes after the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) increased grant funding for air source heat pumps and ground source heat pumps by up to 50 per cent in September 2023.

Initially offering £450m of funding over the three years from 2022 to 2025, DESNZ recently extended the BUS through to April 2028 and announced £1.5bn additional funding to cover the three-year extension.

Since its launch, the scheme has paid out close to £127m in vouchers to customers, with additional funding driving a marked increase in applications in recent months and helping the UK's heat pump sector smash deployment records.

Recent government statistics revealed just shy of 38,000 BUS grant applications were received in March 2024 alone, representing a year-on-year increase of 46 per cent.

But despite the surge in demand, industry experts have warned the government remains off track to meet its target of 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028. The sector has repeatedly argued more has to be done to boost the heat pump supply chain and skills base, while better promoting the technology.

The updates to the BUS come less than a month after the government launched a major consultation on new standards and licensing rules for the fast-expanding smart appliances sector, including heat pumps, which aims to further boost the financial savings on offer from switching to green heating technologies.

