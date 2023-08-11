'Its future potential is extraordinary': What is in the UK's new Biomass Strategy?

Ministers have doubled down on their support for nascent biomass and carbon capture technologies in a new roadmap for the sector
The government has published its long-awaited biomass strategy, setting out the role it believes the burning of wood, plants, and other organic matter can play in the UK's future energy mix as it transitioned...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.