The UK has a 'bewildering array' of carbon removal options - can it now take them to scale?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: Drax
Image:

Credit: Drax

Government-commissioned review delivers a raft of recommendationsaimed at removing the numerous regulatory and technical barriers faced by the fledgling greenhouse gas removals sector

Removing CO2 and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere through both nature-based and technological methods should have "a supplementary but essential role" in achieving net zero emissions in the UK,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

England facing 'water system failure' as annual pollution incidents surge to 2,800

Brussels U-turns on plan to delay EU anti-deforestation rules for bigger firms

More on Policy

Clean Power 2030: Tony Blair Institute calls for 'reframing' of flagship target
Policy

Clean Power 2030: Tony Blair Institute calls for 'reframing' of flagship target

Government signals it is prepared to miss goal if costs prove excessive, as influential think tank recommends target should be kept but with a sharper focus on cheaper energy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 October 2025 • 7 min read
The ECO scheme isn't working - more courageous policy is needed to decarbonise UK homes
Policy

The ECO scheme isn't working - more courageous policy is needed to decarbonise UK homes

Following the ECO energy efficiency scheme's systemic failures, the UK now needs a major rethink in its policy approach to funding home retrofits, writes Ewan Archer-Brown and Professor Jan Rosenow from the University of Oxford

Jan Rosenow and Ewan Archer-Brown, University of Oxford
clock 22 October 2025 • 5 min read
Politics may be loud, but business is clear: Britain's future is already net zero
Policy

Politics may be loud, but business is clear: Britain's future is already net zero

Britain can make climate leadership the backbone of economic growth, but policy needs to clear the path, writes Sir Ian Cheshire

Sir Ian Cheshire
clock 21 October 2025 • 4 min read